CM, Pawan & Jagan mourn demise of veteran actress Krishnaveni

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members of veteran producer, actor and playback singer Chittajallu Krishnaveni (101).

He said in a statement here on Sunday that she was the recipient of Raghupati Venkayya Naidu award and celebrity producer who brought fame and name to the Telugu film industry.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recalled that Krishnaveni as a film producer introduced legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and noted playback singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao to the film industry.

He expressed deep condolences to the family members of the late playback singer and film producer. She excelled in the profession as an actress, playback singer, film producer and studio owner revealing her multi-faceted talent, Pawan said.

In a separate statement, former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan expressed condolences on the passing away of renowned actress, producer, playback singer and prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award recipient C Krishnaveni.

Recalling her immense contributions to the film industry, he stated that Krishnaveni, who acted in multiple languages and left a lasting impact as a versatile artiste, will be deeply missed.

He described her passing away as an irreplaceable loss to the cinema world. Praying for eternal peace to her noble soul, he extended his deepest sympathies to her family members during this difficult time.

Minister for Cinematography, Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh recalled the services of Krishnaveni to the film industry as a multi-faceted personality. She produced great films with good messages to the society, he stated.

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed deep distress over the demise of Krishnaveni who introduced NTR to the film industry. The multi-talented actress produced great pictures with values. He recalled that Krishnaveni was felicitated during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of NTR and earlier NTR’s centenary celebrations.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said that she acted in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films after entering the film industry as a child artiste. Apart from introducing NT Rama Rao, SV Ranga Rao and Ghantasala Venakteswara Rao, she also introduced Anjali Devi in her film Gollabhama.

Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy expressed grief over the demise of veteran producer, actress and playback singer Krishnaveni.