‘CM plans to develop amarvati on lines of Dallas, Dubai’

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will develop the State capital Amaravati on the lines of Dallas, Dubai and Hyderabad city.

Pemmasani hoisted the TDP flag at the TDP Guntur district office in Guntur city on Saturday on the occasion of party’s 43rd Formation Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he further said that Chandrababu Naidu is working hard for the development of the State following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N T Rama Rao and implementing several welfare schemes for weaker sections.

Explaining about the schemes being implemented by the TDP-led NDA government in the State, he called upon the eligible people to derive benefit from the schemes.

He said the NRIs were coming forward to extend their cooperation for the development of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the Union Minister cut a cake and distributed it to the party leaders and activists.

MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, Galla Madhavi, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, were among those who participated.

Later, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar along with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu visited Nallacheruvu in Guntur city. He assured that he will take steps for desilting Nallacheruvu and solve the drainage problems.

Guntur city planner Rambabu and corporator Challa Rajya Lakshmi were also present.