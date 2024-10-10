CM presents silk clothes to Goddess on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday along with his family members and presented Pattu Vastrams to presiding deity.

The temple authorities welcomed the Chief Minister with Poorna Kumbham. The Chief Minister and his family members offered prayers to the presiding deity who gave darshan in Saraswathi Devi Alankaram on Moola Nakshatram on Wednesday.

Later the Vedic Pundits blessed the Chief Minister and his wife Bhuvaneswari and offered Prasadam.

Later speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that he had offered prayers to the presiding deity seeking Her blessings to make Andhra Pradesh a prosperous State. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made for Dasara celebrations, the Chief Minister said so far 5,85,651 devotees visited the temple and 6,96,396 laddus were prepared as prasadam.

He said 75,000 milk packets and 1.23 butter milk packets besides drinking water packets were distributed to devotees.

Naidu said that the temple authorities distributed laddus free of cost to the devotees on the Mula Nakshtram day. He said priority is given to common devotees to provide hassle-free darshan.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees were seen waiting in queue lines from early morning to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Saraswati Devi Alankaram.

Officials made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to devotees and ensured distribution of drinking water, milk and butter milk. Devotees waiting in queue lines heaved a sigh of relief as there was drop in temperature after rainfall.