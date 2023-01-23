CM Responsble for bringing revolutionary changes in Medical sector- Gadikota

Rayachoti (Annamayya District): While asserting his government's commitment in promoting quality treatment for poor, Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsble in bringing revolutionary changes in medical sector for the benefit of poor.

Speaking after inaugurating three Dr YSR Urban Primary Health Centers(UPHCS) along with collector PS Girisha each costs Rs 80lakhs at Bandlapenta, Kothapeta Ramapuram, Tirupati Naidu Coloney respectively in Rayachoti town on Monday the MLA said that government has sanctioned 4 UPHCS to Rayachoti town.

He said that government has bring available all highly sophesticated facilities including sufficiant doctors and nurses for providing quality treatment to the needy.

He said that the 100 bedded government hospital which is under construction is expected to be completed by ending of March.

He said that AP is only state entire the country providing corporate treatment through Dr YSR Arogyasree scheme for 3,000 plus diseases.

District Collector PS Girisha has said that UPHCS have been designed much better than private corporate hospitals by spending the funds in a big way. He urged the people to utilize the opportunity.