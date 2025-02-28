CM sanctions ₹5 lakh aid for visually impaired bride

Vijayawada : A visually impaired woman was given Rs 5 lakh aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund after she appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to help her getting married.

R Nagamani of Ralla Buduguru in Kuppam mandal was born blind. However, her parents sup-ported her to continue education and she completed post graduation. She appealed to the Chief Minister to extend financial help to get married. Bhupati of Venkatapuram village in San-tipuram mandal came forward to marry her.

In response to the appeal, the Chief Minister granted Rs 5 lakh to meet the expenses of her marriage.

Chandrababu Naidu gave her the cheque for Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. The couple thanked him for the timely help.