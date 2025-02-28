Live
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
- Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree
- AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations
- Season 2 of Blockbuster Series Suzhal Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Dive into the Mystery, Drama, and Social Commentary
Just In
CM sanctions ₹5 lakh aid for visually impaired bride
Highlights
A visually impaired woman was given Rs 5 lakh aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund after she appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to help her getting married.
Vijayawada : A visually impaired woman was given Rs 5 lakh aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund after she appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to help her getting married.
R Nagamani of Ralla Buduguru in Kuppam mandal was born blind. However, her parents sup-ported her to continue education and she completed post graduation. She appealed to the Chief Minister to extend financial help to get married. Bhupati of Venkatapuram village in San-tipuram mandal came forward to marry her.
In response to the appeal, the Chief Minister granted Rs 5 lakh to meet the expenses of her marriage.
Chandrababu Naidu gave her the cheque for Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. The couple thanked him for the timely help.
Next Story