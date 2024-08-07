Live
- Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres
- Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature
- Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
- Delays dog city MMTS services, suburban commuters hit hard
- Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support
- Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
- Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police
- Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
- Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart
- Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
Just In
CM suggests action plan to steer Eluru on path of development
- Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met collector K Vetri Selvi and discusses various issues in a meeting held at the state Secretariat
- Asks her to pay special attention on industrial development and job opportunities for the youth
Eluru: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met district collector K Vetri Selvi and enquired about the measures being taken for the welfare of the farmers in the district and the details of the distribution of crop loans.
He discussed various issues in the meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday.
He instructed the District Collectors and SPs on the measures to be taken by the authorities for the development of the state.
Naidu said special attention should be paid for industrial development in the district and job opportunities for the youth. To raise the standard of living of the poor, priority should be given to solving public problems. Collectors should work to increase the confidence of the people through good governance. The CM said that the necessary action plan should be formulated to keep the district on the path of development in all fields.
The CM told the SP Pratap Siva Kishore that strong measures should be taken without any law & order problem in the district. Special vigilance should be done to prevent smuggling of sand. He also stressed on the need to check the menace of drugs like ganja.