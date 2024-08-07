CM suggests action plan to steer Eluru on path of development

Eluru: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met district collector K Vetri Selvi and enquired about the measures being taken for the welfare of the farmers in the district and the details of the distribution of crop loans.

He discussed various issues in the meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday.

He instructed the District Collectors and SPs on the measures to be taken by the authorities for the development of the state.

Naidu said special attention should be paid for industrial development in the district and job opportunities for the youth. To raise the standard of living of the poor, priority should be given to solving public problems. Collectors should work to increase the confidence of the people through good governance. The CM said that the necessary action plan should be formulated to keep the district on the path of development in all fields.

The CM told the SP Pratap Siva Kishore that strong measures should be taken without any law & order problem in the district. Special vigilance should be done to prevent smuggling of sand. He also stressed on the need to check the menace of drugs like ganja.