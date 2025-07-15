CM team to visit Singapore from July 26 to 30

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, three ministers and a team of officials will leave for Singapore for a five-day visit from July 26 to 30.

The visit is an exposure and networking visit focused on engagements across political, institutional and business leadership in Singapore to explore possibilities of collaboration and learning in the areas such as urban planning, city beautification, gardening, ports and other logistics infrastructure and adoption of future technologies.

The ministers including Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, T G Bharath, officials including Bhaskar Katamaneni, IT secretary, N Yuvaraj, secretary , industries and commerce, Kartikeya Misra, secretary to CM, K Kannababu, commissioner APCRDA and C M Saikanth Varma, CEO, AP Economic Development Board are accompanying the Chief Minister during Singapore visit.