Live
- Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Melbet Bangladesh Review: Legal Info, Games & Payments
- Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction
- Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia
- Tesla all set to drive into India market with first showroom in Mumbai
- Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey
- Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries
- AIYF demands job notifications, unemployment allowance
- Living farmer declared dead in official records
CM team to visit Singapore from July 26 to 30
- Three ministers, many bureaucrats will also accompany him
- Visit is aimed at exploring possibilities of collaboration and learning in areas such as urban planning, city beautification, gardening, ports
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, three ministers and a team of officials will leave for Singapore for a five-day visit from July 26 to 30.
The visit is an exposure and networking visit focused on engagements across political, institutional and business leadership in Singapore to explore possibilities of collaboration and learning in the areas such as urban planning, city beautification, gardening, ports and other logistics infrastructure and adoption of future technologies.
The ministers including Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, T G Bharath, officials including Bhaskar Katamaneni, IT secretary, N Yuvaraj, secretary , industries and commerce, Kartikeya Misra, secretary to CM, K Kannababu, commissioner APCRDA and C M Saikanth Varma, CEO, AP Economic Development Board are accompanying the Chief Minister during Singapore visit.