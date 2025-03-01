CM tells Vaishnavi to promote Amaravati extensively

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked the brand ambassador of Amaravati Ambula Vaishnavi to promote the capital city of Amaravati on a largescale.

Ambula Vaishnavi, who is a medicine student, called on the Chief Minister at the state Secre-tariat after the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) issued the letter appointing her as the brand ambassador for Amaravati.

Appreciating Vaishnavi on her appointment as the brand ambassador at a very young age, the Chief Minister said that the youth should take active participation in the development of the State and Vaishnavi stands as an example for the youth.

Chandrababu asked her to take the developmental works being undertaken in Amaravati and related matters to the people at a fast pace. Vaishnavi donated Rs 25 lakh for Amaravati de-velopment last June and another Rs 25 lakh before 2019.