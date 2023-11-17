CM to distribute pattas for assigned lands today

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with Nuzvid MLA M Venkat Pratap Apparao in Nuzvid on Thursday inspected arrangements for the proposed tour of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

The CM will distribute new pattas for assigned lands and provide rights to assigned lands given prior to 2003 at a programme in Nuzvid on Friday.

The duo gave suggestions to officials after visiting a public meeting venue at Jagananna Township on Nuzvid -Vissannapeta main road.

Later, they inspected a helipad arranged near a petrol bunk at Mylavaram road.

They also asked the officials to ensure people attending the CM programme will be provided with necessary facilities including seating and drinking water.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Asst Trainee Collector Sri Puja, DSP E Ashok Kumar Goud, DMHO Dr Sarmishta, R&B SE John Moshe, Eluru RDO Khaja Vali, and others accompanied collector.