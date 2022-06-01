CM to distribute tractors in Guntur city on June 6

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Agriculture Commissioner Hari Kiran on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of tractors and harvesters under YSR Yantra Seva Scheme on June 6, at Agriculture Commissionerate here.

Speaking on this occasion, Venugopala Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off tractors and harvesters. They examined the place for the CM's public meeting at Chuttugunta Centre.

Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy urged the party leaders to make the CM's programme a grand success.

Guntur revenue divisional officer Prabhakar Reddy, tahsildar Srikanth, Guntur west tahsildar Ramesh were also present.