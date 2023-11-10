Live
CM to take part in Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary celebrations
Collector S Dilli Rao inspects the arrangements along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar
Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao instructed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for birth anniversary celebrations of ‘Bharat Ratna’ Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on November 11.
The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending the programme
Collector inspected the arrangements along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh, and Joint Collector Dr Sampath Kumar on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government is all set to conduct Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary celebrations grandly. As many as 5,000 to 6,000 Muslim minority people are likely to participate in the celebrations.
Besides CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, MPs, Corporation Chairpersons and other dignitaries will grace the function, he said.
He further said that the CM will present Abul Kalam Azad Lifetime Achievement Awards to 8 persons, Best Teacher Awards to the 78 persons, and another 78 awards to students.
Urdu Academy Director Shaik Mastan Vali, District Minority Welfare Officer Shafiunnisa Begum, APCPDCL Vijayawada Executive Engineer BV Sudhakar and others accompanied the collector.