CM to tour Kadapa district from Dec 23 to 25: Collector Ch Harikiran

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour the district for 3 days from 23rd to 25th December and will participate in several developmental programmes in Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Rayachoti, Pulivendula, Idupulapaya and Duvvuru mandals in the district.

He is expected to lay foundation stone for AP High Grade Steel Corporation and Banana Research Centre. He will also inaugurate several welfare schemes.

In this connection, District Collector Ch Harikiran has conducted review meeting with the officials and directed them to strive for the success of Chief Minister programme.

According to him, Chief Minister is likely to address public meetings at Jammalamadugu and Duvvuru mandals. Additional SP A Srinivasulu Reddy, JC-2 Siva Reddy, RDO Raghunath, CEO Tippe Swamy and others were present.