CM vows to develop Kuppam as a model municipality

Kuppam(chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled his vision to develop Kuppam into a model municipality. At a public meeting in Kuppam on Tuesday, Naidu highlighted the transformative potential of an outer ring road for the town, promising significant benefits for the local population.

He announced plans to develop all four mandals in the constituency and reorganise them into six mandals, including the Kuppam municipality. A major highlight of Naidu’s address was the emphasis on the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) branch canal. He inspected the canal works at Jalliganipalli and Chnnaridoodi villages in Santhipuram mandal earlier in the day, underscoring the project's priority. Naidu assured that once completed, the HNSS canal would fill the constituency’s tanks, effectively preventing future droughts. Additionally, he proposed constructing several check dams along the Palar river to store water for farmers' use.

Naidu also focused on agricultural advancements, advocating for the establishment of cold storage facilities and tomato squash factories to support local farmers. He encouraged the cultivation of tomatoes and flowers, leveraging the region's favourable climate. For comprehensive development, he allocated Rs 2 crore to all major panchayats and Rs 1 crore to minor panchayats for immediate development works and the works will commence forthwith. He said that NTR Sujala Sravanthi will be completed through which people get 20 litres of water for just Rs 2. In addition tap connection will be provided to every home. Estimates will be prepared for all development works and works will commence soon.

Naidu recalled the contribution of the youth in the recent general elections and said that industries will be set up around the constituency to provide more employment opportunities. Saying that the affairs in Dravidian University have gone out of gear, he vowed to overhaul the university affairs completely to make it a reputable university towards achieving the goal of making Kuppam as an educational hub.

After the public meeting, Naidu held a meeting with party leaders at R&B guest house and discussed party activities and other issues. Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the helipad t PES Medical College, he was received by District Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, erstwhile Chittoor district MLAs and TDP activists.

MLC and Kuppam TDP coordinator Dr K Srikanth, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, TDP constituency in-charge PS Munirathnam, Naidu PA P Manohar and other leaders were present.