CM vows to make state drug-free

Guntur: In a decisive move to eradicate drug abuse, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a comprehensive campaign against ganja and narcotics, vowing to transform Andhra Pradesh into a drug-free state. On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the state rallied behind the slogan ‘No Drugs Bro,’ symbolising a united front against substance abuse.

The Chief Minister personally led a walkathon in Guntur, from Fever Hospital Junction to Mirchi Dhaba, joined by citizens and students. Participants, holding banners and chanting slogans, pledged their support for a drug-free society. Following the rally, the Chief Minister addressed a conference.

As part of its intensified crackdown, the state government announced that properties of individuals involved in the cultivation, transportation, or sale of drugs will be confiscated. To foster public participation, dedicated citizen reporting channels have been launched, including a WhatsApp helpline (8977781972) and a toll-free number (1972), enabling confidential reporting of drug-related activities. The state is also significantly expanding its rehabilitation infrastructure, with plans to establish 56 new de-addiction centers, three of which will meet world-class standards. Additionally, fast-track courts for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases are being set up in key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, and Tirupati.

To promote long-term awareness and prevention, schools will introduce ‘Eagle Clubs’, and celebrities and social media influencers are being urged to actively participate in anti-drug campaigns. The government will further leverage technology, deploying drones and CCTV networks to monitor and curb drug-related activities more effectively.

Naidu sharply criticised the previous government for its perceived inaction on drug control, stating that under the YSRCP regime, Visakhapatnam had become a hub for ganja smuggling. He emphasised that political leaders must lead by example, issuing a stern warning that anyone — regardless of political affiliation — found supporting or collaborating with drug mafias will face severe consequences.

Expressing deep concern over the rising cases of drug abuse among the youth, the Chief Minister noted, “Drugs are destroying lives and turning people into criminals. Our goal is to eliminate this threat from its roots. By 2047, we aim to make the Telugu nation number one — and that means building a drug-free society today.”

Calling for broad community support, the Chief Minister urged citizens to take an active role in reporting drug use and supporting those seeking rehabilitation.