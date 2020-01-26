CM YS Jagan acting like a dictator, alleges Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary

Rajamahendravaram: TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for acting like a dictator and destroying the State with his anti-people policies.



Speaking to reporters at the Press Club here on Saturday, he said the people were expressing unhappiness over the Chief Minister's attitude.

"His policies were leading the State into a financial crisis. The people are watching Jagan Mohan Reddy and they are ready to teach him a lesson," he said.

Lambasting State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Gorantla alleged that he had mortgaged self-respect and decorum of the Assembly at the feet of Chief Minister Jagan and was working for him. Values and ethics were not being followed, the TDP MLA regretted. He said the ruling party was violating democratic norms and running the House as per its wish.

Gorantla said the YSRCP government shattered the dreams of the people and miserably failed to fulfill election promises.