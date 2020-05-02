CM YS Jagan announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of village volunteer who died of heart attack in Vishakapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Village volunteer who died of a heart attack while she was on duty during the lockdown.

While distributing pensions, Village volunteer G Anuradha (26) died of cardiac arrest at Tumpadu village in Paderu mandal in the manyam area of Visakhapatnam district.

On hearing the volunteer's death news, CM YS Jagan has extended the helping hand to the deceased family members by announcing Rs ex-gratia and issued orders to Visakhapatnam District Collector to hand over the financial assistance immediately on Saturday.





