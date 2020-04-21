CM YS Jagan announces Rs. 5000 financial aid to Priests, Imams and Pastors during coronavirus lockdown

With the imposition of nationwide lockdown across the country to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, the public and private sectors across the country have remained shut. The education, businesses, transport systems, temples, mosques and churches are also at a halt. In this context, the AP government has given good news to priests, imams and pastors working in temples, mosques and Churches.

The government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a financial aid of Rs. 5000 each for the pastor's imams and priests. The Ministry of endowments, Waqf Board and Christian Minority Corporations have been instructed to provide financial assistance to above-said persons.

The government would deposit the money directly into the bank accounts of those who are eligible for the scheme. It has been made clear that those who receive salary/scholarship from the government and related religious organizations are subjected to be ineligible.

The decision was made during a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain COVID-19. Meanwhile, coronavirus pandemic is gaining momentum in the two Telugu states with Andhra Pradesh reporting 722 cases with 20 fatal cases.