CM YS Jagan conduct meeting on SC, ST development, says govt's aim is welfare of people

The sixth meeting of the state SC and ST Development Council chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held at the CM's camp office on Friday. Ministers P. Vishwaroop, Tanneti Vanitha, Dharmana Krishnadas, Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and other senior officials of various departments were present. The officials informed the Chief Minister about the expenditure incurred for SCs and STs after the arrival of the YSRCP government. The ministers lauded the CM for his untiring efforts for the betterment of SCs and STs. He said it has benefited the respective communities in a way that has never been seen in the history of the state. He said the new schemes introduced by the government have benefited the grassroots. On the occasion, the ministers thanked the Chief Minister.

As per the statistics in 2018-19, Rs 8,903.44 crore was spent on SCs and Rs 2,902.61 crore was spent on STs, officials told the CM. Similarly, Rs 11,205.41 crore was spent for SCs in 2019-20 and Rs 3,669.42 crore was spent on STs. For this year (2020-21), the government has spent Rs 15,735 crore for SCs and Rs 5,177 crore for STs, including new support schemes. So far 77,27,033 SCs and 24,55,286 STs have benefited with a total of 1,01,82,319 people have benefited, officials told CM Jagan.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Jagan said, "When our government came, we brought in many new welfare schemes, all the welfare that is happening now is from those schemes. The better the poor at the grassroots, the society will move forward." He said that Asara and Cheyuta schemes are being implemented this year, which will further increase the cost to SCs and STs.

At least 25 lakh women have benefited under the YSR Cheyutha. Nearly 90 lakh women have benefited under the scheme. Through these schemes, the financial capacity and living standards of women will increase. Both of these schemes are useful for women's self-empowerment. "We are concluding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amul on the 21st of this month for the development of the dairy industry in the state. We are trying to benefit women through this sector, "said CM Jagan.