CM YS Jagan keen on preserving sanctity of temples, protecting properties says Vellampalli Srinivas

Tirupati: Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas stated that the allegations of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders are baseless and termed them as cheap tricks played by them to mislead the people.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the areas where the pilgrim movement is more in Tirumala on Friday, the Minister said that certain media, Chandrababu Naidu and others are

busy in mudslinging on the government to project it doing injustice to Hindus in the state.

`It is inappropriate to talk politics on the holy hills, but I have no option but to speak about Chandrababu Naidu and others as they have been relentlessly indulging in mudslinging on the government'' the Minister said while replying a question on the recent `Sapthagiri magazine' episode.

There is absolutely no need for TTD to insert other religious booklets in Sapthagiri envelop which is open for any other person to put other materials, he said adding that anyone found responsible for the mischief, even if the complainant who first reported about the other religious book in Sapthagiri envelop in Guntur will not be spared.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on preserving the sanctity of the temples, upholding the sentiments of devotees and also protecting the temple properties, he further said.

Sadly, he said despite several instances of encroachment of temple lands and selling away the temple properties during the previous five year rule, a relentless disinformation is going against the present government to project it as if it is against Hindu devotees, he said citing several cases of false propaganda like installing a cross on Tirumala hills.

He asked the devotees not be carried away by the wicked propaganda of TDP leaders. The minister was all praise for the TTD management for the safety measures against the spread of Coronavirus in Tirumala.

``Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and his team of officials have been striving to see that the pilgrims do not face any difficulty anywhere during the darshan,'' he said complimenting Reddy for his efforts to boost up spiritual tempo through series of events like Sundarakanda Patanam.

The Minister after offering prayers in the shrine, took part in Sundarakanda patanam at Nada Neerajajanam. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy was also present