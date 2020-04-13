CM YS Jagan launches YSR Telemedicine to help the patients during coronavirus

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Dr YSR telemedicine program in a bid to counter coronavirus. He then dialled toll-free number 14410 associated with telemedicine and spoke to the doctor. CM Jagan ordered the authorities to implement the telemedicine policy strictly and also suggested to increase the number of doctors to assist the patients. The inauguration event was held at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli on Monday.

As part of the program, a toll-free number 14410 is set up for queries on the coronavirus where as many as 286 doctors and 114 executives have come forward to volunteer for the event to provide health services in three shifts every day from 8 am to 6 pm. While if we look at the working of the program, it is a three-step procedure. Take a look.

Step-1:

Firstly, the patient has to dial 14410 Toll-Free Number, where the IVR system records the mobile number and all the details of the patient. Later, the executive will call the patient and find out the full details of the place, age and symptoms and gives an identification number (ID) to the victim.

Step-2:

In the second step, the patient's details will be visible to the doctors connected to the telemedicine system. During that time, someone in the team of doctors receives the call and assists the patient.

The doctors inform the patients about the tests to be performed and medication to be administered through call.

COVID-19 suspected patients can be identified based on clinical features.

Afterwards, the patient receives treatment details via SMS. If necessary, the doctors decide on which hospital to send them to and where to send them.

Step-3:

And lastly, the doctors will prepare the list of suspected cases, list of tests to be carried out, Primary Health Centers (PHCs), isolation wards, quarantine centres and send them to the district authorities to ensure the proper action.

Prescriptions are sent to the doctors at the primary health centre level.

Each necessary medications of an individual will be packed separately and sent to the patients through ASHA workers, ANMs and village ward volunteers.