CM YS Jagan letter on Visakha Steel Plant: It's a mere drama, says Opposition

Vijayawada : Congress and Left parties dismissed the letter written by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an early appointment for discussing Visakha steel plant privatisation as an 'eye wash' and said he will have to pay a heavy price for allowing the sale of the plant which is fruit of years of struggles and sacrifices by the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath said the letter written by the Chief Minister opposing the privatisation of steel plant is another drama enacted by him to pacify the people.

He said if the Chief Minister was really serious about saving VSP from disinvestment, he should put pressure on the Prime Minister and give warning that the state government would stop supplying water and power if the plant is privatised.

He said the Congress had asked the Chief Minister for the all party meeting on the issue but he turned down the appeal.

The APCC chief said the state government was not taking initiative to protect the plant and would keep on giving statements till the completion of local body elections and leave the plant to the Central government after the elections are over.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said Jagan Mohan Reddy should continue the fight and must convene an all-party meeting to formulate an action plant to protect the plant.

He warned that the Chief Minister will have to pay a heavy price if the VSP is privatised. He said all MPs from Andhra Pradesh must stand united in the fight to save the steel plant.

"VSP is not just a steel plant but is associated with the sentiments of Telugu people over four decades. The state will suffer a huge loss if the VSP is sold and workers will suffer a lot," he said.

The CPI leader suggested the Chief Minister should get appointment of Modi and lead a delegation from the state for the talks in New Delhi. He said the MPs from the

CPI from other states were ready to stand by the people of Andhra Pradesh in this fight and join the delegation from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary P Madhu welcomed the writing of a letter by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said YSRCP should join

hands with other political parties in the struggle for the protection of steel plant.

He felt that all political parties in the Parliament and outside should unite in the fight.

The CPM leader said the Chief Minister has made a good proposal to take all party delegation to meet the Prime Minister to express the views of the people of Andhra Pradesh on the disinvestment of VSP. He said Jagan should also suggest alternative options for the revival of the VSP.