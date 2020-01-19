CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administers polio drops to kids at Tadepalli in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has administered the polio drops to children at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Sunday as part of nationwide vaccination programme.

The officials has said that more than 1.50 lakh health personnel and volunteers have been deployed to administer the polio drops at 37,493 booths across the State.

On the other hand, the APIIC chairperson and MLA Roja also administers the pulse polio in Khairatabad, Hyderabad on Sunday.