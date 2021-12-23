CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attends wedding of MLA Rambhupal Reddy's son

Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kurnool on Wednesday and attended the marriage function of the son of Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.



In a special flight, the Chief Minister flew from Gannavaram airport at 10.30 am and reached Orvakal airport at 11.45 am. He was warmly received by he Ministers of Labour and Irrigation Gummanur Jayaram and Dr Anil Kumar Yadav respectively. District Collector P Koteswara Rao, SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy also received the Chief Minister at the airport.

From Orvakal airport, the Chief Minister flew to Panchalingala village where the marriage function was organised. He reached the marriage function venue arranged at Montessori English Medium School at around 12.30 noon. The Chief Minister blessed the newly wedded couple; groom Shiva Narasimha Reddy and bride Rupa Sree.

The Chief Minister spent 45 minutes at the venue before returning to Orvakal airport. Later, he left in a special plane to Gannavram airport.