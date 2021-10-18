  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited Rs 19.16 crore into accounts of SHG women: Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu

Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu distributing benefits to SHG women under YSR Aasara in Eluru on Monday
Highlights

Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to empowerment of women.

She addressed a huge gathering of women to celebrate allocation of funds to the Self-Help groups (SHGs) under second phase YSR Aasara scheme at MRC Colony School here on Monday.

The Mayor said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise given to his sisters during the Padayatra when he was in opposition a few years ago. He had personally witnessed the woes of members of SHGs and assured them to waive their loaned amount. Sticking to his word, he introduced YSR Aasara to free women from loans taken by their groups. As part of allocation made to all SHGs throughout the State, the CM earmarked and deposited Rs 19.16 crore into the accounts of women of 2,523 SHGs under the purview of Eluru Municipal Corporation, she informed the gathering amidst applause.

