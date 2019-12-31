Trending :
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy honours archer Jyothi Surekha

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated archer and Arjuna awardee V Jyothi Surekha at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated archer and Arjuna awardee V Jyothi Surekha at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. The CM honored Surekha with a shawl on the occasion.

Surekha met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and showed her the medals that she won at the Asia Archery Championship and 50th World Archery Championship this year. Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah was also present on the occasion.

