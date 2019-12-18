Trending :
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on December 28

Soon after the completion of the winter sessions of Assembly on a positive note, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reportedly holding the review meeting in various districts. As part this, Jagan will visit Visakhapatnam on the 28th of this month. The chief minister seems to be participating in the Visakha Utsav. District officials have been informed about the Chief Minister's visit.

CM will be participating in the Utsav on the day and would lay the foundations for many development projects undertaken by GVMC and VMRDA.

Information about his visit was made at a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Jagan on Tuesday night in Vijayawada. Chief Minister has said that the Vishakhapatnam would be the administrative Capital. The people of North Andhra were happy, and the residents of the area welcomed the CM's comments. District YCP leaders are pleased to welcome the Chief Minister's comments. In this backdrop, Chief Minister Jagan will be honoured.

On the last day of the assembly sessions, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy stated Capital after an extensive discussion. As per CM's vision, the state would have three capital with Amaravati for legislation purpose while Visakhapatnam as an executive capital and Kurnool for the High Court.

