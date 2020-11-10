CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen to eradicate poverty in 1 year: MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is putting his endeavour to eradicate poverty in the state in one year and devised an action plan in this regard.

He participated in Padayatra in connection with 'Prajalakosam Nadu- Prajalatho Nedu' held in 47th and 48th divisions here on Tuesday under the aegis of party leader Ajjarapu Vasu.

Later, addressing the people at quarry centre he said the Chief Minister fulfilled 90 percent of promises given in manifesto and he is treating the manifesto at a holy book. Former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had covered 1,500 kms in his Padayatra and his daughter Sharmila also walked 3,000 kms and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy walked 3,648 kms during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra for 17 months. He came to know about the problems of all sections in society during Praja Sankalpa Yatra and as a result Nava Ratnalu came into existence.

First of its kind in the country he introduced volunteer system to deliver the goods to the people at their doorstep in right time.

He said that TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu not able to digest the welfare schemes implementing in the state and creating problems to the government. The government will distribute houses and house sites after clearing of cases in the courts, created by Naidu, he averred.

Party leaders RSP Rao, A Vasu, S Bhavani Priya, Adityam K Sagar and others were present.