CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to participate in Rachabanda in East Godavari District

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector K Madhavi Latha stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon visit the district for Rachabanda programme.

The Collector held a videoconference with the officials at Sub-Collector office in Rajamahendrvaram on Friday. She said that prior to the CM visit, the officials should complete the works entrusted to them before the CM's visit. She informed that works to a tune of Rs 100 crore have been taken up under phase II of Nadu – Nedu programme in 49 schools in the district.

The Collector indicated that quality should be the hallmark of their works and suggested that modernisation of the schools should be made under Nadu – Nedu. She indicated that there would be surprise visits to the schools frequently. She warned that if water, toilets and other facilities are not provided, the authorities concerned will be taken to task and punished without any excuse. She warned that if the officials are negligent in the discharge of their duties, they will be severely punished. Collector Madhavi Latha told the officials to attain international standards in the second phase of Nadu – Nedu.