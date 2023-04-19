CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to visit Delhi again

Vijayawada: Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy condemned the 'false propaganda' by some sections that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials are visiting Delhi repeatedly for purposes other than stated reason of pursuing pending issues of sate bifurcation. He said CM and officials are visiting Delhi only to seek solution to state bifurcation issues, including revenue deficit.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the chief secretary said that the senior officials are going to Delhi on Wednesday also to pursue pending issues.

He said that he had also requested Chief Ministers to cancel his personal tour programme as CM's presence is essential for settlement of several pending issues in Delhi and the Chief Minister had agreed his request and cancelled his personal tour programmes.

Jawahar Reddy said that the CM submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 seeking solution to state bifurcation issues, mainly 10 issues.

As per the orders of Prime Minister, a committee was formed to study and settle the issues which include revenue deficit, over-borrowings, APGenco dues from Telangana government. The Union power minister issued orders to Telangana government to clear the power dues but the TS government went to court and now the stay got vacated.

He said that the Chief Minister again met Prime Minister on March 17 and senior officials stayed back in Delhi to pursue the pending issues, including revenue deficit grant of 2016-17 on which the Central government stated that it was a closed matter. But after repeated pleas, now the Government of India reopened the issue.

The Chief Secretary said that Jagananna Vidya Deevana programme scheduled for yesterday was postponed due to financial crisis as per the advice of Finance department due to financial crisis in April.