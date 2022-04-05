CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy obliges Chandrababu Naidu's plea on Kuppam revenue division

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy obliged Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's request for revenue division status to Kuppam.

"On the appeal made by the Kuppam MLA, we included Kuppam in the list of 21 new revenue divisions," the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the 13 new districts virtually here on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was chief minister for 14 years, failed to make Kuppam as a revenue division but we made it, he said.

With the addition of 21 new revenue divisions, the total number has gone up to 72 from 51.

Jagan Mohan Reddy named a district after NTR, the founder of Telugu TDP while another existing district is already named after another his father and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The tribal region is named after Alluri Seetharamaraju, a tribal leader who fought the British during freedom movement, along with Parvathipuram Manyam which also has a history of revolt. Palnadu and Bapatla have their historic significance during and before the struggle for Independence. The devotional reverence was invoked in the naming of Tirupati, Annamayya and Sri Satya Sai districts.

Anakapalle, Kakinada and Eluru are the Parliament constituencies in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts while Konaseema is an extended district of former Amalapuram constituency.

The Chief Minister said the government had taken various factors into consideration, including sentiments of the people in carving the new districts.