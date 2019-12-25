CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers prayers on Christmas Day and laid foundation for welfare schemes at Pulivendula

The YSRCP chief and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas by offering prayers at the CSI Church of Pulivendula in Kadapa District. CM YS Jagan along with his wife and mother participated in the Christmas celebrations and wished the people if the state on the occasion of Christmas.

Jagan and Vijayamma chopped the cake as part of the Christmas celebrations and released New Year's calendar. Deputy CM Amjad Basha, Ministers Adhikalumu Suresh, Avanti Srinivas and YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy were also present at the function.

In the part of his three-day schedule, CM hold review meetings in Pulivendula and spoke at a meeting set up in the college grounds. On this occasion, Jagan assured the public that the irrigation projects will be completed soon to meet the needs of the people. In Pulivendu, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the mini secretariat and the new village/ward secretariat. Also, Rs 100 crore was laid for under drainage work in Pulivendula.

Jagan laid the foundation for lecturer complex at JNTU with Rs. 63 crore and a skill development centre with 47 crores. Foundation stone laid for Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir the Integrated Scheme with Rs. 75 crore.





The foundation stone laid for the construction of YSR Government Medical College with Rs.347 crores on this occasion.

