CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pats officials for NREGS

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday announced the welfare calendar for April at 'Spandana'-an interactive session with officials. He asked the officials to focus on welfare and developmental activities once the remaining MPTC/ZPTC elections were completed.

MGNREGS works, house site pattas' distribution, Nadu-Nedu in schools and Anganwadi centres, multi-purpose facility centres, construction of medical colleges, roads and buildings, YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Bima, YSR Asara Pragathi and procurement of agriculture produce were among those issues discussed on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated district collectors for achieving record in MGNREGS works.

He said around Rs 6,000 crore has been paid to laborers through this scheme. He said the construction of village/ ward secretariats should be completed on war footing by May 2021. He directed the district collectors to focus on completing construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR village health clinics.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of remaining house site pattas should be completed and the new applicants should receive the patta in 90 days. He said distribution of house site pattas to 11,334 newly-identified eligible beneficiaries should be completed soon and the verification of remaining applications should be completed.

He said the government would construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase and directed the officials to complete the necessary process. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure the works of first phase of Nadu Nedu in schools were completed by March 31.

He said the medical colleges should come up in Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni and Machilipatnam in April.

He directed the officials to expedite the process of linking bank accounts in the programmes for sustainable employment opportunities under YSR Cheyutha and Asara.

The Chief Minister said procurement of rabi crop has been started and directed the officials to ensure the efficient usage of Chief Minister app in crop procurement. He said 1907 call centre should work efficiently.

The registration process for procurement of paddy should be completed and the list of farmers who have completed e-cropping should be displayed for social audit under each RBK.

He said MSP should be displayed in RBKs and directed the officials to ensure the crops are procured at farm gates. The Chief Minister said focus should be on distribution of seeds for kharif and the seeds should meet the requirements of the farmers.