CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plays Good Samaritan

Madanapalle: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown his generosity during his visit here on Wednesday. Hameeda, mother of Mohammad Ali who was suffering from chronic ailment, brought him to the venue where the Chief Minister arrived to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevana. She appealed to the Chief Minister to get the necessary help for her son's treatment.

Responding to her plea, the CM directed Collector PS Gireesha to provide necessary medical support to Ali. Following the instructions, the Collector handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to the boy.

The Collector advised the Health department officials to take measures to provide better treatment to the boy at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati. Hameeda thanked the Chief Minister and Collector for their quick response.