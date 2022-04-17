  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to sanction 17 cr for YVU admin building

Yogi Vemana University Vice Chancellor Prof M Suryakalavathi showing building model of Dr YSR Architecture & Fine Arts University to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to YSR district on Saturday.
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the Yogi Vemana University (YVU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Suryakalavathi that he would sanction Rs 17 crore for construction of university administrative building.

YSR District: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the Yogi Vemana University (YVU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Suryakalavathi that he would sanction Rs 17 crore for construction of university administrative building.

On the occassion of Chief Minister's two-day visit in YSR district, the VC met the CM at R&B guest house and detailed him about the construction of varsity administrative building, which was dropped in the middle due to lack of funds.

Responding to her plea, the CM agreed to sanction necessary funds immediately. The VC also showed the building model of Dr YSR Architecture & Fine Arts University to the CM proposed to be established in YSR district. Saying that establishment of Architecture & Fine Arts University was a long dream of his father YSR, the Chief Minister said that he will lay foundation for the buildings in the July.

