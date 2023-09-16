CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Nidadavolu

Rajamahendravaram : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Nidadavolu in East Godavari district a little while ago for the state-level programme of the release of Kapu Nestam scheme funds.

During the Chief Minister's visit, the traffic restrictions implemented from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Nidadavolu made people uneasy. More than 300 buses were moved from the depots of the joint Godavari districts and Krishna district for this meeting. Rajamahendravaram-Tadepalligudam bus services were stopped near Nidadavolu. Passengers had to get down there and travel in one vehicle to Samisragudem and from there in another vehicle towards Rajamahendravaram.

Many think that it would have been better if at least some bus services were run from Samishragudem to Rajahmundry. Buses coming from Pangidi and Yarnagudem areas have also been greatly reduced. Passengers had to come in autos as some buses were stopped somewhere far away.

Due to traffic restrictions, road closures, and increased auto traffic, traffic jams have been going on in Nidadavolu since Saturday morning and people have been in trouble.