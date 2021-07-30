CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 693.81 crore for Vidya Deevena

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the second tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena of Rs 693.81 crore directly crediting it into the accounts of mothers of 10.97 lakh students who are pursuing their higher studies.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had spent Rs 5,573 crore for the fee reimbursement through the Vidya Deevena scheme since 2019, besides clearing Rs 1,880 crore pending dues of the previous government during 2018-19.

He said that the scheme has been designed to make education accessible to the poor, creating an opportunity for those students who want to pursue higher education without burdening their families. "The aim of this scheme is to give quality education to the younger generation," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that as per 2011 census, there is 33 per cent illiteracy in Andhra Pradesh while it is 27 per cent in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has been very much committed to the education sector and thus rolled out schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Goru Mudha, Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena among others to ensure that no family runs into debts for the sake of providing education to their children and resolving this the government had spent Rs 26,677 crore on education alone.

The Chief Minister said that previously the money was paid directly to colleges, but from this year it's being credited to the mother's accounts as they could have better supervision on the college facilities and students' wellbeing, which would also improve accountability from college managements.

If there arises any problem with the college management or with Vidya Deevena, beneficiaries were advised to call on the 1902 toll-free number.