CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revived past glory of Penukonda: Minister M Sankara Narayana

Penukonda (Anantapur): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the new medical college spread in an area of 63 acres near a sheep farm in Penukonda by a virtual video conference on Monday along with 13 other medical colleges in the state.

Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana, who was the chief guest at the local function, said that the Chief Minister by granting a medical college in Penukonda, had revived the past glory of Penukonda. The people will always be grateful for the kind act of the chief minister as the local people were going either to Bengaluru or Hyderabad for medical emergency treatment.

Now, with the sanctioning of medical college and a 500-bed hospital for the locals, they need no more go out of the district for treatment. He thanked the Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Sub-collector Nishanthi for their efforts in making this a reality.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav said that he was unable to believe that the backward region is now blessed with a medical college and a 500 beded hospital for the local people.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu became emotional while speaking with the Chief Minister saying that he still remembered the times when there were hardly primary health centres to cater to large population and the pathetic plight of people.

Having being raised in poverty, he knew the value of this new hospital and it was for this kind of development he had dreamt of while studying IAS and added that he was happy that he is presiding over the foundation of the new medical college-cum-hospital.

He said that his dream of becoming an IAS officer is realised with so much being done on the medical and education front by the Chief Minister.

He revealed that Rs 10 lakh had been deposited in the accounts of the family members of the deceased of coronavirus for the future of left behind children.

One Radha, a local beneficiary of government schemes, talking to the Chief Minister stated that she was given Arogyasri Card by her village volunteer at a time when her husband was suffering with serious health issues.

Her husband was treated at the local Saveera Hospital and was also given a sustenance allowance of Rs 8,300 for one-and-half months after being discharged from the hospital. She thanked the Chief Minister for the new hospital sanctioned for Penukonda.

This, she hoped will solve the need for a specialty hospital in Hindupur and Penukonda region.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in Penukonda with all district MLAs, MLCs and other people's representatives participating in the event.