CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shares vaccine shift idea with PM Modi

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert Covid vaccine stocks not lifted by private hospitals to State Governments to boost vaccination drive.

In his letter, Jagan stated that 17,71,580 vaccine doses have been earmarked for private hospitals for the month of July. He said the private hospitals are not utilising the huge quantity allocated to them as people were not showing much interest in getting vaccinated in private hospitals.

The Chief Minister recalled a similar opinion expressed by some other States during the video conference conducted by Union Cabinet secretary with chief secretaries on June 24 and said that the Centre should take a decision to lift the unused stocks with private hospitals and give them to the State Government so that the ongoing vaccine programme can be put on fast-track.

The Chief Minister said the State Government had demonstrated its capacity by vaccinating 13,72,481 people on a single day on June 20. He said Andhra Pradesh is in a unique position to vaccinate lakhs of people daily as it has 15,004 village and ward secretariats all over the state aided by 2.66 lakh volunteers, 40,000 Asha workers, and 19,000 ANMs.