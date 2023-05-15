CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute plots to 50,004 beneficiaries

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is making arrangements for the distribution of plots to the landless poor in the State capital Amaravati under Navaratnalu scheme. CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav is supervising the arrangements.

The government decided to distribute the plots to the eligible at Nidamarru, Krishnayapalem, Mandadam, Inavolu, Juragallu, Yerrabalem, Pichukala Palem, Borupalem, Nekkallu and Anantavaram villages. The officials are making arrangements to distribute 140.28 acres in 25 layouts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute the plots to 50,004 beneficiaries. The CRDA officials supervised the layout development works on Saturday and Sunday. They have taken up jungle clearance works in the layouts, development of internal roads and marking of boundaries to distribute the plots to the beneficiaries.