Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute plots to 50,004 beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is making arrangements for the distribution of plots to the landless poor in the State capital Amaravati under Navaratnalu scheme.
Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is making arrangements for the distribution of plots to the landless poor in the State capital Amaravati under Navaratnalu scheme. CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav is supervising the arrangements.
The government decided to distribute the plots to the eligible at Nidamarru, Krishnayapalem, Mandadam, Inavolu, Juragallu, Yerrabalem, Pichukala Palem, Borupalem, Nekkallu and Anantavaram villages. The officials are making arrangements to distribute 140.28 acres in 25 layouts.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute the plots to 50,004 beneficiaries. The CRDA officials supervised the layout development works on Saturday and Sunday. They have taken up jungle clearance works in the layouts, development of internal roads and marking of boundaries to distribute the plots to the beneficiaries.