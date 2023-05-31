CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over TIDCO houses in Gudivada soon

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed all the officials concerned to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit soon to Gudivada a success by working in coordination with one another. In view of the CM’s programme, the Collector organised a review meeting with the officials concerned along with MLC Talasila Raghu Ram, Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Superintendent of Police P Joshua at Gudivada Municipal Office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as many as 8,912 AP TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries by CM very soon. He directed the officials to take necessary steps to maintain clean roads and greenery. He also asked them to maintain hygienic premises and suggested making arrangements accordingly. The Collector also asked the DMHO to arrange medical camps and make available ambulances during the CM’s tour.

Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, TIDCO PO B Chinnodu, Gudivada Padmavathi, Gudivada Municipal Commissioner Sampath Kumar, Housing PD GV Surya Narayana, and others attended.