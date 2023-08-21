CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 2-day APNGOs State council meet today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted officers’ Association 21st State council meeting will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday and Tuesday.

It will discuss on measures to be taken for strengthening of the association, changes to be made in the bylaws to expand the association also bringing the gazetted officers also in its fold.

The State council meeting will also discuss its future course of action and changes to be made to meet the requirements of the employees and the association.

The APNGOA is one of the oldest government employees association formed 73 years ago and has been striving for the welfare and rights of the government employees. The association’s 21st State council meeting will be held at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada from 10 am onwards on Monday. The NGOs Association organises its council meeting once in every three years.

Addressing the media at the IGMC Stadium on Sunday, the association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao and general secretary K V Siva Reddy said all arrangements have been made for the two-day meet and around 10,000 employees are expected to take part.

They said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the State council meet as per the tradition being followed for several decades. The two NGO leaders said the meeting will discuss the functioning of the association, measures to be taken to strengthen the association and will pass resolution in this regard. APNGOA state, district and mandal level leaders, former presidents, former general secretaries of the association and APJAC affiliated associations will also participate in the meeting.

They said the APNGOA has been striving hard to resolve the problems of the government employees for over 73 years and never worked under the influence of any political party. They said, “We are proud to say that APNGOA is the only government employees association which is working without the influence of any political party.”

They said the APNGOA has united the employees working in various government departments over several decades and successfully managed to get concessions from the governments and added that the association leaders have faced the wrath of the governments and faced many problems. They said many leaders faced suspensions and some leaders became martyrs in police firing.

They lamented that the association leaders faced severe criticism from the colleagues and employees during their struggle. The association will also discuss the change of its name and expand the association to include gazette officers in it.

The association has made elaborate arrangements for the meeting and stay of leaders visiting the city from various parts of Andhra Pradesh. Elaborate security arrangements are being made in and around the stadium as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the NGOs Association State council meet.