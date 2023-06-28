CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Amma Vodi at Kurupam today

Vijayawada/Parvathipuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch Amma Vodi programme for fourth consecutive year 2022-23 by depositing a financial assistance of Rs 6,392.94 crores into the bank accounts of 42,61,965 mothers benefitting 83,15,341 students of Classes 1 to Intermediate at Kurupam in Parvatipuram Manyam district on June 28, Wednesday.

It may be noted that under Amma Vodi the state government has been providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year to poor and needy mothers, who send their wards to school. With the Rs 6,392 crore to be disbursed on Wednesday, the total financial assistance far under the scheme reaches Rs 26,067.28 crore.

Eligible students facing any problem regarding ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’can call Jaganannaku Chebudham toll-free number 1902.

Meanwhile, district officials, MLAs and politicians made elaborate arrangements for the first visit of Chief Minister to Kurupam in the Parvathipuram agency to launch the fourth phase Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, district collector Nishant Kumar and SP Vikranth Patil reviewed the arrangements at the helipads at Parvathipuram and Chinamerangi and the public meeting venue at Kurupam.

According to information, around 300 RTC busses were hired from Parvathipuram, Palakonda, Salur, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam depots for plying people and self-help group members for the CM meeting.

As per the schedule, Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Tadepalli at 8 am and arrive at Chinamerangi at 10 am, and later reach the venue at Kurupam by 10.15 am. The CM will interact with the beneficiaries and will address the gathering.