CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for houses construction on July 8

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for making Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme on July 8 a big success. The CM will lay foundation stone for the construction of the houses in the CRDA limits.

The Collector along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari and Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sarma conducted a review at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements to be made to make the programme a success. He stressed on the coordination among housing and revenue departments for the programme. He said there was a need to map the houses to be built under the third option and take steps to open the accounts with the contractors. The officials were instructed to provide water facility, power and other infrastructure for the construction of the houses.

Special Deputy Collector M Venkata Siva Rami Reddy, housing project director Venugopal and officials of various government departments were present.