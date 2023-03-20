CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to present silk clothes to presiding deities on April 5

Vontimitta (YSR district): TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy called upon the officials to ensure the success of Sitarama Kalyanam scheduled to be held at Vontimitta on April 5.

The EO inspected the arrangements being made for Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams along with district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju at Vontimitta on Sunday.

Later speaking at a review meeting with officials, the TTD EO has directed the officials to complete the Kalyana Vedika works by March 31 including installation of CC cameras, control Room, barricades, galleries, electrical and other works.

He said that as per the tradition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the celestial wedding on April 5 and present Pattu Vastrams on behalf of the State government to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

The TTD EO said that a high-level meeting would be organised very soon to discuss the measures to be taken for the success of Sri Kondarama Swamy Brahmotsavams.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that arrangements for Annaprasadam, distribution of water and buttermilk to devotees, others related to security, electricity, traffic regulation, parking, first aid centres, help desks, sign boards, VIP passes, sanitation and public address system etc should be completed within the time schedule. District SP KKN Anburajan has said that this year as many as 4,000 security personnel would be deployed against 3,500 last year for smooth conduct of the festival.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, CE Nageswara Rao, and other officials were present.