CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set stone for Pulivendula model town

Amaravati/Kadapa: District Collector CH Harikiran said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for the construction of watergrid, Pulivendula model town and participate in a slew of development programmes during his two-day visit to the district on July 8 and 9.

According to the revised schedule, the CM will land at Bakarapuram helipad in Pulivendula at 2.10 pm on Thursday after participating in Rythu Dinotsavam in Rayadurgam mandal. Later the CM will visit YSR Memorial at Idupulapaya to pay tributes to his father YSR.



On July 9th morning, Jagan will participate in various developmental activities in Badvel and address a public meeting.

He will set foundation for beautification and construction of Buggavanka retaining wall, beautification of Golusukattu Cheruvulu, inaugurate CP Brown Library new building, launches 6-lane road from Bapu Jagajeevan Ram statue to Railway station in Kadapa city, inaugurates flood lights at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Kadapa city. District in-charge minister A Suresh is making arrangements for CM's visit in the city.