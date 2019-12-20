CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Dharmavaram tomorrow to launch YSR Nethanna Nestam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Anantapur district tomorrow (Saturday). The Chief Minister will inaugurate YSR Nethanna Nestam at the junior college ground in Dharmavaram. Before that, he attends the stalls set up on the grounds of Dharmavaram College. Later he launched YSR Nethanna Nestam and will address the gathering.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister M Sankara Narayana on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. The police department estimates that the turnout will be around 20 thousand people from all over the district. District SP Satya Yesubabu directed the police to ensure that no undesirable incidents take place during the event.

District Collector Gandham Chandran, SP Satya Yesababu, Dharmavaram MLA Katireddy Venkataramyreddy and Puttaparthi MLA Dudukkuntha Sridhar Reddy were present at the review meeting held on Thursday.