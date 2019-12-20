Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Dharmavaram tomorrow to launch YSR Nethanna Nestam

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Dharmavaram tomorrow to launch YSR Nethanna Nestam
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Anantapur district tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Anantapur district tomorrow (Saturday). The Chief Minister will inaugurate YSR Nethanna Nestam at the junior college ground in Dharmavaram. Before that, he attends the stalls set up on the grounds of Dharmavaram College. Later he launched YSR Nethanna Nestam and will address the gathering.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister M Sankara Narayana on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. The police department estimates that the turnout will be around 20 thousand people from all over the district. District SP Satya Yesubabu directed the police to ensure that no undesirable incidents take place during the event.

District Collector Gandham Chandran, SP Satya Yesababu, Dharmavaram MLA Katireddy Venkataramyreddy and Puttaparthi MLA Dudukkuntha Sridhar Reddy were present at the review meeting held on Thursday.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top