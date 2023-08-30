CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa on September 2

Kadapa (YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Kadapa on September 2. According to district Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, the Chief Minister would be participating in various developmental programmes during his one-day tour in the district.



In the wake of the CM’s programme, he held a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday. The Collector said that they are expecting the accurate schedule of the CM’s district visit in one or two days. He directed the officials to ensure necessary arrangements for the success of the CM’s programme. He said that protocol procedures should be strictly followed at the venue of developmental programmes.

Health camps, help desks should be organised at the venue in the interest of public participating in the developmental activities.

Collector Vijaya Rama Rajuhas directed the police to ensure tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents.

Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, SP KKN Anburajan, Pulivendula Area Urban Development Agency (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar Reddy, RDOs of Kadapa, Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu districts and others attended the meeting.