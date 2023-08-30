Live
- Instagram collaborates with Allu Arjun; first Indian actor to make it happen
- Researchers develop new tool to reduce stroke risk
- Skilling people key to higher GDP growth
- Anakapalli, Vizianagaram TDP leaders join YSRCP
- Centuary Mattress onboards PV Sindhu
- Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP
- Devineni Uma arrested in Gollapudi ahead of Sand Satyagraha protest
- Maruti plans Rs 45k-cr capex to double output
- IT sector may grow below 5% this fiscal
- Narvekar, Bora take oath as TTD board members
Just In
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa on September 2
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Kadapa on September 2. According to district Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, the Chief Minister would be participating in various developmental programmes during his one-day tour in the district.
Kadapa (YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Kadapa on September 2. According to district Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, the Chief Minister would be participating in various developmental programmes during his one-day tour in the district.
In the wake of the CM’s programme, he held a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday. The Collector said that they are expecting the accurate schedule of the CM’s district visit in one or two days. He directed the officials to ensure necessary arrangements for the success of the CM’s programme. He said that protocol procedures should be strictly followed at the venue of developmental programmes.
Health camps, help desks should be organised at the venue in the interest of public participating in the developmental activities.
Collector Vijaya Rama Rajuhas directed the police to ensure tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents.
Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, SP KKN Anburajan, Pulivendula Area Urban Development Agency (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar Reddy, RDOs of Kadapa, Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu districts and others attended the meeting.