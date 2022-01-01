  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Prattipadu today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Prattipadu in Guntur district at 10.55 am on Saturday

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Prattipadu in Guntur district at 10.55 am on Saturday.

In an official statement, CM's Additional Secretary K Narasimha Reddy said the CM will interact with local leaders and will start to reach the public meeting venue at 11.10 am. At 11.15 am, he will distribute the enhanced pension to the beneficiaries.

Later, the CM will address the public meeting at 12.30 pm. At 12.40 pm, he will take off from Prattipadu and go to residence at Tadepalli.

