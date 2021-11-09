CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Srikakulam today

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Pathapatnam Assembly constituency headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 12 pm by a special helicopter.

The Chief Minister will attend marriage function of YSRCP Pathapatnam MLA Reddy Shanthi's daughter. Later, he will to go to Bhubaneswar, capital of Odisha to discuss Neradi barrage issue with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

With the judgment delivered by the tribunal appointed by the Supreme Court on the Vamsadhara water sharing issue between the two states, Jagan decided to meet the Chief Minister of Odisha and settle the land dispute of 106 acres, which has been pending for several years.