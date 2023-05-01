CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very much committed to employees’ welfare: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for the welfare of the government employees right from the beginning, despite facing certain financial constraints, stated Minister for Energy P Ramachandra Reddy. Keeping this in mind, the employees should extend their full cooperation for the smooth functioning of the government, he added.

Speaking at an official meet held in Kuppam on Sunday, Ramachandra Reddy complemented that the State government employees have been playing a crucial role in implementing welfare and development schemes effectively. Volunteers and secretaries of Village and Ward Sachivalayams are doing hectic work in the distribution of pensions and other schemes at the doorstep of the eligible beneficiaries, he lauded.

The Minister enlisted the achievements of the YCRCP government and instructed the engineers of Irrigation department to complete the construction of Kuppam branch HNSS canal to provide drinking water to Kuppam, Santhipuram and Ramakuppam mandals.

The Energy Minister has presented 42 appointment letters on compassionate grounds on the occasion.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Kuppam MLC Bhrat, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and others were present on the occasion.